Centerville stops Wilmington in state team tournament

CENTERVILLE — The Wilmington Highi School tennis team was defeatd 4-0 by Centerville Gold Friday in the second round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association state team tournament on the CHS courts.

Wilmington is 5-3 on the year.

Claire Burns first singles match was halted with Sydney Khosla in the lead 3-6, 1-3.

With the match outcome decided, Wilmington left early to return for Meet the Team at Alumni Field.

SUMMARY

Aug 23 2019

Ohio Tennis Coaches Association

State Team Tournament

@Centerville High School

Centerville Gold 4 Wilmington 0

Singles

• Claire Burns vs Sydney Khosla 3-6, 1-3

• Allie Kees was def by Mileno Alappatt 2-6, 1-6

• Josie Nichols as def by Arobelle MacPherson 2-6, 2-6

Doubles

• Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham were def by Grace Jiang, Carmen Aliaga 1-6, 1-6

• Rachel Barker, Gracie Conger were def by Somira Dhalival, Yuri Kim 0-6, 1-6

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-12.jpg