Centerville stops Wilmington in state team tournament

CENTERVILLE — The Wilmington Highi School tennis team was defeatd 4-0 by Centerville Gold Friday in the second round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association state team tournament on the CHS courts.
Wilmington is 5-3 on the year.
Claire Burns first singles match was halted with Sydney Khosla in the lead 3-6, 1-3.
With the match outcome decided, Wilmington left early to return for Meet the Team at Alumni Field.
SUMMARY
Aug 23 2019
Ohio Tennis Coaches Association
State Team Tournament
@Centerville High School
Centerville Gold 4 Wilmington 0
Singles
• Claire Burns vs Sydney Khosla 3-6, 1-3
• Allie Kees was def by Mileno Alappatt 2-6, 1-6
• Josie Nichols as def by Arobelle MacPherson 2-6, 2-6
Doubles
• Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham were def by Grace Jiang, Carmen Aliaga 1-6, 1-6
• Rachel Barker, Gracie Conger were def by Somira Dhalival, Yuri Kim 0-6, 1-6