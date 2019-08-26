Huffman 4th in Finishtiming XC Classic girls race

WILMINGTON — Freshman Sophie Huffman finished fourth overall Saturday in the Finishtiming XC Classic girls race at Wilmington College.

Huffman, of Wilmington, finished in 20:58.8, the sixth best time in WHS girls cross country history, coach Eileen Grosse said.

Jenna Burns of New Richmond won the race in 19:20.2.

Emma Muterspaw was the first member of the Clinton-Massie team to finish, placing 27th in 22:59.4.

In the team standings, Wilmington tied for fourth place with West Clermont. Conner (Ky.) was the race winner, edging runnerup Anderson by 11 points.

In the middle school girls race, Madilyn Brausch of Rodger O. Borror Middle School was eighth. Jordan Collom was East Clinton’s first runner to finish while Dakota Cartner was the first Massie girl to hit the line.

SUMMARY

Aug 24, 2019

Finishtiming XC Classic

@Wilmington College

Girls Team Scores

Conner (Ky) 57 Anderson 68 Chaminade-Julienne 134 West Clermont 154 Wilmington 154 Georgetown 160 Miami East 164 New Richmond 187 Northeastern 199 Washington 202 Western Brown 250. Incomplete Hillsboro, Emmanual Christian, Sardinia Eastern, Clinton-Massie, Madison Plains, Middletown, Miami East

Girls Individuals

1, Jenna Burns (NR) 19:20.2

4, Sophie Huffman (WIL) 20:58.8

27, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 22:59.4

31, Sylena Baltazar (WIL) 23:19.4

39, Skye Carpenter (WIL) 24:15.4

40, Emma Simpson (WIL) 24:19.3

48, Lilly Lentine (CM) 25:22

67, Shannon O’Boyle (WIL) 26:35.5

85, Kalli Abbott (WIL) 27:50.4

–

Middle School Girls Team Scores

Beavercreek 25 Western Brown 66 Hillsboro 88 Conner (Ky) 110 West Clermont 156 Bellbrook 164 Georgetown 205 Eastern Brown 215 Emmanuel Christian 223 Cypress Christian 263. Incomplete East Clinton, Wilmington, South Vienna, Clinton-Massie, Madison Plains

Middle School Girls Individuals

1, Kennedy Helton (BVK) 12:42.3

8, Madilyn Brausch (WIL) 13:49.2

22, Jordan Collom (EC) 15:01.7

41, Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 16:04.3

42, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 16:06.2

74, Dakota Cartner (CM) 17:24.5

99, Taliah Billingsley (WIL) 19:10.7