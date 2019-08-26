Hurricane storms Blue Lions early, wins 8-1

WILMINGTON — Wilmington blitzed Washington for seven goals in the first 28 minutes Saturday en route to an 8-1 win in non-league boys soccer action at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane, 2-0 on the year, will play at Clinton-Massie Tuesday.

Collin Webber and Braeden Macias split time in goal with Macias making two saves.

Jacob Romer led the Wilmington offense with a three-goal hat trick. Josh Vaughan had two goals.

Matt Butcher opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the third minute. Butcher then assisted on Luke Mulvey’s goal two minutes later.

Mulvey was credited with the assist on Romer’s first goal in the ninth minute. Romer scored again in the 12th minute as Trevor Billingsley picked up the assist.

Vaughan then Romer scored unassisted goals and Vaughan closed out the first-half onslaught with Caleb Reed notching the assist.

In the second half AJ Hicks closed the scoring with an unassisted tally in the 74th minute.