Lady Falcons even record with win over Hillsboro

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie volleyball team defeated Hillsboro 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-12 in a non-league match at the Lebanon Road Gym.

“It’s always nice, even if it’s not in straight sets, to pull off a win,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Set two we just rocked back on our heels and let them back in the set and played too passive to stay on top.”

Massie, 1-1 on the year, will open SBAAC American Division play at Western Brown Tuesday.

Carly Moritz led with 26 points, nine kills, an assist, nine aces and 20 digs.

Kennedy Thompson had 34 assists, two aces, four digs and 10 service points. Delany Miller finished with 10 kills, an assist, two aces, eight digs and four points. Rylee Richardson had two points, 11 kills, an ace, 17 digs and two solo blocks.

Kinsey Beam had three kills, two digs and a solo block. Cadin Reveal contributed 12 points, 14 kills, an assist, an ace, 18 digs and four solo blocks. Courtney Fisher had a dig. Hannah Doss had a point, an assist and a dig. Holly Young came up with a dig.