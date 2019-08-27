WHS tennis up 2-1 but play suspended

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School tennis match with Kings Tuesday was suspended because of lightning.

A date to complete the match has not been set.

Wilmington won at first singles where Claire Burns posted a 6-0, 6-0 win, and third singles with Josie Nichols coming out on top 6-3, 6-2.

WHS coach Doug Cooper said Allie Kees led 6-3, 5-2 and was up 30-15 in her second singles match when play was halted.

First doubles team of Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham trailed 5-7, 3-2. Second doubles of Annie Osborn and Gracie Conger were defeated 1-6, 2-6.