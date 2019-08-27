Ladycats cage Cardinals on soggy night 3-1

FELICITY – Lana Roy and Bri Haun both had a goal and an assist Tuesday as Blanchester defeated Felicity 3-1 in SBAAC National Division girls soccer action.

The match, played in rainy conditions, ended prematurely because of lightning with approximately nine minutes remaining, BHS coach Kurt Ballinger said.

The Ladycats are 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the National Division.

After going scoreless through much of the first half, the two teams scored late first half goals to go into the break tied at 1-1. Haun assisted on Roy’s goal with two minutes to go in the half then Felicity’s Brooklyn Wehrum scored with two seconds to go before intermission to tie the match.

Blanchester scored 30 seconds into the second half as “Haun and Roy played repeated passes to each other to slice up the middle of the defense before Haun fired a pinpoint shot off the post and in from the top of the box,” Ballinger said.

Becca Kratzer dribbled past the entire Cardinals back line for a goal late in the second half to put Blanchester up 3-1.

Immediately following the goal, play was delayed. The teams re-started the match but were halted again inside the final 10 minutes.

Alyssa Griffith had six saves in goal and Emma Winemiller and Lacie Tedrick had several key defensive plays. Kyra Renick also had an assist.