LEES CREEK – Opening SBAAC National Division play, East Clinton topped Bethel-Tate 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 at the EC gym.

“The girls adjusted well to some changes that had to be made due to one of our seniors being injured for this game,” EC coach Samantha McGraw said.

Libby Evanshine led EC with 13 kills. Gracie Evanshine and Jericka Boggs followed with four each.

Myah Jones had 44 set assists and Katrina Bowman added 23. Emma Malone led the defense with five digs.