Broncos bust Falcons with SBAAC win 3-0

MT. ORAB – The Clinton-Massie volleyball team was blanked Tuesday by Western Brown 3-0 in SBAAC American Division action.

Massie goes to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the American Division. The Broncos are 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Coach Stephanie Reveal said MacKenzie Peters played well of the CM bench with five kills and three solo blocks.

Kennedy Thompson had eight points 17 assists, three aces and eight digs. Carly Moritz finished with five points, four kills, an assist and 10 digs. Cadin Reveal served one point, three kills and two digs.

Holly Young contributed six points and eight digs. Delany Miller recorded five points, six kills, two aces and five digs. Courtney Fisher had a service point and two digs. Rylee Richardson had two points, four kills, an assist, an ace, three digs and four solo blocks. Kinsey Beam had three kills. Hannah Doss finished with a kill and three digs.