EC freshman volleyball wins over Western Brown

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton freshman volleyball team topped Western Brown 25-12, 20-25, 25-23 Tuesday at the EC gym.

“The ladies adjusted well and never gave up, coach Bob Malone said. “The ladies continue to improve every day and I’m so proud of the effort they are putting in. They came back from several good serving runs by Western Brown to get the win.”

Savannah Tolle led EC with six kills, three aces and 13 digs. Cadence Howard finished with five kills and a set assist. Trinity Bain recorded a kill, a dig and an ace.

Eryn Bowman contributed a kill, two assists and two digs. Lauren Stonewall had an ace, two digs and 21 assists. Megan Tong totaled two kills, two aces, six digs and eighth assists. Aubrie Simpson had an ace and six digs.