Blan JV volleyball loses tough one to ‘Burg

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester High School reserve volleyball was defeated by Williamsburg 22-25, 25-23, 18-25 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action.

Taylor Combs had seven points, three aces, an assist and two digs. Makenna Maddix had two points, an ace and three digs. Sarah Pell finished with three points, an ace and a dig. Taylynn Barr contributed eight points, two aces, an assist and two digs.

Mariah Lanham had a point, an ace and two digs. Makayla Lanham chipped in with five points, an ace, three digs and two kills. Rianna Mueller had a point and four digs. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had two kills for BHS.