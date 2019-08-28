Massie volleyball takes 2 from Lynchburg, Bethel-Tate

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie volleyball team swept Lynchburg-Clay and Bethel-Tate Wednesday in a non-league tri-match at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Falcons posted a 25-23, 25-20 win over the Mustangs and a 25-13, 18-25, 25-13 triumph over the Tigers.

“We have been playing on a roller-coaster,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We come out flat, or start fresh, then decide to play and have to dig out of a hole, or let the other team back in the set. We can’t do that with good teams, so really working with the girls to start strong and set the tempo.”

Mackenzie Peters played for Cadin Reveal, who is out with a concussion, and had nine kills, two digs and seven blocks in the two matches.

Massie is 3-2 on the year.

Kennedy Thompson combined for three kills, 31 assists, two aces and 11 digs. Delany Miller had 11 kills, two assists, seven aces and 17 digs. Rylee Richardson finished with 19 kills, two assists, six aces, 19 digs and two blocks.

Kinsey Beam had two kills. Carly Moritz contributed four kills, three assists, eight aces and 12 digs. Courtney Fisher chipped in with a kill and five digs. Hannah Doss totaled five aces and nine digs. Holly Young had seven digs.