Falcons tennis triumphs at Gardner Park

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – Winning a pair of three-set matches, the Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Washington 3-2 Wednesday in a non-league match at Garnder Park.

Massie improves to 5-0 overall, and travels to Goshen Thursday for SBAAC American Division play.

Vanessa Asher at third singles was a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 winner, her first victory of the season, and the doubles pairing of Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan posted a 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2 win at first doubles to stay unbeaten.

”Our kids battled on all courts tonight,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “Matches on three courts exceeded two hours. We had tiebreakers for both doubles pairs, and lost count of the number of deuce points. We are improving on our mental game and learning to win the close points and sets.”

SUMMARY

Aug 28, 2019

@Gardner Park

Clinton-Massie 3 Washington 2

1: Nina Lazic defeated Brooklyn Foose 6-2, 6-3

2 Raelee Schulz was defeated by Shawna Conger 3-6, 1-6

3 Vanessa Asher defeated Mei Kobayashi 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated Payton Maddux, Sydnie Hall 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2

2: Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb were defeated by Addy Newsome, Joshalyn Worth 5-7, 6-2, 6-10