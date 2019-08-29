Blan JV volleyball victory is ‘Taylor-made’

GEORGETOWN – The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-5, 25-15 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play.

Taylor Combs served 32 of the 50 points, 13 of which were aces, coach Julie Mulvihill said. At one stretch, Combs served 20 consecutive points. She also had four assists.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had a point, six kills and a block. Taylynn Barr finished with three points, two assists and a kill. Rianna Mueller had two points for Blanchester, now 1-1 in the National.

Sarah Pell contributed five perfect passes. Mariah Lanham chipped in with four perfect passes, two points and an ace. Makayla Lanham had three perfect passes, a dig and a block. Makenna Maddix totaled two assists.