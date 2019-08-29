Murphy leads Hurricane over Wildcats at Elks

WILMINGTON – Led by Jack Murphy, the Wilmington High School boy golf team defeated Blanchester 168 to 201 Thursday in a non-league match at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Murphy had a 2-over 37, both strokes over coming on No. 3. He had eight pars on the 2,780-yard layout.

Brian Miller posted a 45 for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

Aug 29, 2019

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course

Wilmington 168 – Jack Murphy 37 Brady Evans 44 Braydon Conley 42 Joey Bush 45 Brady Leathley 50 Braden Harmeling 49

Blanchester 201 – Brian Miller 45 Ashlin Benne 53 Logan Heitzman 52 Bryce Bandow 55 Jacob Hamm 54 Andrew Osborn 51