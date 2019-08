Lady Hurricane breezes to win over Lions 5-0

NEW RICHMOND – In convincing fashion, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated New Richmond 5-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division play.

Wilmington is 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the American Division.

Allie Kees at second singles and the doubles team of Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham were 6-0, 6-0 winners.

SUMMARY

Aug 29, 2019

@New Richmond

Wilmington 5 New Richmond 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Sophia Dragoo 6-1, 6-1

2: Allie Kees def Koryn Manning 6-0, 6-0

3: Josie Nichols def Ellie Mansfield 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham def Brooke Robbins, Emma Kussman 6-0, 6-0

2: Annie Osborn, Gracie Conger def Kylie Cornette, Calandra Farrell 6-0, 6-2