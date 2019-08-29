Goshen notches win over East Clinton JV volleyball

GOSHEN – The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by Goshen 23-25, 25-10, 23-25 Thursday in an SBAAC American Division contest.

Coach Kelli Jamison said her team played hard but had too many mental mistakes to come out on top.

Mackenzie Pence had 10 kills, seven digs and two aces to lead the Lady Astros.

Jozie Jones finished with five kills, three aces, three blocks and four digs. Kami Whiteaker contributed five kills and seven digs. Lauren Hadley had four kills while Kelsi Lilly had five kills, four aces, 15 assists and a block. Regan Walker chipped in with three aces.