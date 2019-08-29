EC stays unbeaten, tops Goshen in close match

GOSHEN — In a closely-contested non-league match, East Clinton outlasted Goshen 26-24, 25-19, 26-24 Thursday at the GHS gym.

“The girls fought for every point and never let a lead from Goshen stop them from finishing the win,” EC coach Samantha McGraw said.

Myah Jones and Libby Evanshine led EC with 10 kills each. Gracie Evanshine had eight kills and Jericka Boggs chipped in with four. Katrina Bowman served seven aces and recorded eight set assists.

Emma Malone led the Lady Astros (3-0 overall) with nine digs while Jones followed with five.