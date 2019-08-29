BHS on the attack in win over Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — Going on the road in SBAAC National Division play, the Blanchester volleyball team picked up a hard-fought 29-27, 25-20, 25-19 win over Georgetown Thursday night.

“We hit the ball really well,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “We had 25 kills in three sets.”

Caili Baumann led with 10 kills and six blocks in a sterling performance at the net. She also had 19 points and seven perfect passes.

Holly Scott had 16 points, two digs, six perfect passes and 17 assists. Ally Davis finished with six points, 14 perfect passes and seven kills. Madison Creager recorded six points and five perfect passes.

Ainsley Whitaker totaled seven points, a perfect pass and two kills. Emma Falgner had nine perfect passes while Hailey Mulvihill had eight points, an assist, three kills and two blocks.

Summer Schutte had 12 points, four digs, four assists, three kills and a dig. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had a dig and Taylor Combs chipped in with a perfect pass.