Unioto picks up road win at WHS

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team was defeated by Unioto 4-2 Thursday in a non-league match at Alumni Field.

Unioto led 2-0 at halftime. Both teams scored two goals in the second half.

Unioto took a 3-0 lead before Wilmington got on the Alumni Field scoreboard in the 44th minute when Jacob Romer assisted on Trevor Billingsley’s goal.

Just two minutes later, Wilmington made is 3-2 on a Corey Webber goal. Matt Butcher was credited with an assist.

Unioto, unbeaten on the year at 3-0, rounded out the scoring to secure the win.

Wilmington is 2-2 on the year.

The junior varsity boys game also went to Unioto 2-1.