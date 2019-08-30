Week 1: Washington 26 Blanchester 0

WASHINGTON C.H. — On a humid last Friday of August, the Washington Blue Lion football team kicked off the 2019 campaign with a 26-0 win over the Blanchester Wildcats at Gardner Park.

The Blue Lions and Wildcats combined last year to score 100 points as Washington prevailed at Blanchester, 58-42.

Washington freshman Trevaughn Jackson excited the large home crowd with a 91-yard return of the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The extra-point kick was blocked.

After the teams exchanged punts, Blanchester’s Carter Abbott grabbed the first of his two interceptions on the night.

The Wildcats were unable to capitalize, but, before long, Jackson had an interception at the Blanchester 30.

Neither team was able to sustain a drive and then it was Adam Frump with an interception for the Wildcats.

In a game with nine turnovers, five by Blanchester and four by Washington, Garitt Leisure recovered a Wildcat fumble for the Blue Lions near the five minute mark of the second quarter.

Abbott had another interception down at the Blanchester 8.

Washington converted what appeared to be a touchdown, but it was nullified by a penalty.

Moments later, Ethan Rogers-Wright passed to Jamie McCane for a touchdown of 24 yards. Leading 12-0, the Blue Lions opted to go for two and McCane ran it in to give Washington a 14-0 lead with 39.2 seconds to play before the half.

Washington scored early in the fourth quarter with a 20-yard pass from Rogers-Wright to Jerome Mack. The point-after touchdown kick was no good, leaving the Blue Lions with a 20-0 lead.

Leisure had an interception and later in the fourth, Tyler Tackage recovered a fumble for Washington.

The final score of the game came with a 3-yard pass from Rogers-Wright to Eli Lynch with 4:13 to go. The extra-point attempt was no good, giving Washington a 26-0 lead, which would be the final.

The Blue Lion defense earned the team’s first shutout since Oct. 19, 2012 when they blanked Hillsboro, 39-0. (That is not counting a 1-0 forfeit victory over St. Charles during the 2017 season.)

Washington accumulated 244 yards of offense to 66 for Blanchester. Blanchester was 0 of 5 passing.

The Wildcats carried the ball 38 times for 66 yards and were led by James Peters with 58 yards on 21 attempts.

McCane carried 21 times for Washington for 100 yards. Lynch led the Blue Lions with six receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Blanchester will host the Taylor Yellowjackets next week at 7 p.m. Friday

By Chris Hoppes choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104 or on Twitter @choppes1

