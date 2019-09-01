Lions knock off Astros at Snow Hill

GREEN TOWNSHIP – With four players in the 40s, Fairfield defeated East Clinton 184 to 186 Thursday in a boys golf match at Snow Hill Country Club.

East Clinton’s Gage McConahay was the match medalist with a three-over par 38.

But the Lions had four scores lower than 49 and won the match.

SUMMARY

Aug 29, 2019

@Snow Hill Country Club

Fairfield 184 East Clinton 186

East Clinton (186) Gage McConahay 38 Quinton Tolle 46 Lane Baker 50 Nathan Ellis 52 Evan Stewart 53 Dakota Collom 69

Fairfield (184) Rylan Donley 42 Bryson Simmons 45 Conner Priest 48 Wyatt Willey 49 Noah Aloering 62 Logan Rohde 63