Massie CC competes at Warrior Invitational

LEBANON — The Clinton-Massie cross country program competed Saturday in the Warrior Cross Country Invitational at Lebanon High School.
Emma Muterspaw was 48th in the varsity girls race, clocking a 22:42.3.
Bryce Hensley ran 20:04.7 and was 136th in the varsity boys race.
Jacob Ryan was sixth in the middle school boys race in 11:59.3. Dakota Cartner was the top MS girls finisher for Massie.
SUMMARY
Aug 31, 2019
Warrior Cross Country Invitational
@Lebanon High School
Girls Results
Team
Individuals
1, Faith Duncan (Leb) 18:13
48, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 22:42.3
88, Lilly Lentine (CM) 24:36.7
Boys Results
1, Sam Duncan (Leb) 16:01
136, Bryce Hensley (CM) 20:04.7
168, Luke Lentine (CM) 22:03.6
171, Seth Goodall (CM) 22:30.0
175, Aidan Wallace (CM) 22:51.2
184, Alex Shelton (CM) 24:48.8
187, Travis Smith (CM) 25:48.7
Middle School Boys Results
1, Calvin Kilgallon (Leb) 11:17.3
6, Jacob Ryan (CM) 11:59.3
27, Gatlin Newkirk (CM) 13:09.8
118, Carson McDowell (CM) 15:42.7
Middle School Girls Results
1, Samantha Erbach (Way) 12:28.5
102, Dakota Cartner (CM) 17:49.5