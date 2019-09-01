Massie CC competes at Warrior Invitational

LEBANON — The Clinton-Massie cross country program competed Saturday in the Warrior Cross Country Invitational at Lebanon High School.

Emma Muterspaw was 48th in the varsity girls race, clocking a 22:42.3.

Bryce Hensley ran 20:04.7 and was 136th in the varsity boys race.

Jacob Ryan was sixth in the middle school boys race in 11:59.3. Dakota Cartner was the top MS girls finisher for Massie.

Aug 31, 2019

Warrior Cross Country Invitational

@Lebanon High School

Girls Results

1, Faith Duncan (Leb) 18:13

48, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 22:42.3

88, Lilly Lentine (CM) 24:36.7

Boys Results

1, Sam Duncan (Leb) 16:01

136, Bryce Hensley (CM) 20:04.7

168, Luke Lentine (CM) 22:03.6

171, Seth Goodall (CM) 22:30.0

175, Aidan Wallace (CM) 22:51.2

184, Alex Shelton (CM) 24:48.8

187, Travis Smith (CM) 25:48.7

Middle School Boys Results

1, Calvin Kilgallon (Leb) 11:17.3

6, Jacob Ryan (CM) 11:59.3

27, Gatlin Newkirk (CM) 13:09.8

118, Carson McDowell (CM) 15:42.7

Middle School Girls Results

1, Samantha Erbach (Way) 12:28.5

102, Dakota Cartner (CM) 17:49.5