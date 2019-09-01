WC volleyball drops trio at Bulldogs Classic

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Wilmington College volleyball team concluded the Bulldogs Classic with a straight-set loss to Manchester University 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 Saturday afternoon.

The duo of Jillian Wesco and Taylor McCuiston both had seven kills for the Fightin’ Quakers while also recording double digits in digs. Setter Summer Wilbur, who dished out 17 assists, led the team in digs with 19.

Wilmington did have a great match blocking as Morgan Loomis and Mariella Szrom combined for 15 blocks.

Wilmington (0-3) will head to return to Southwest Ohio for three matches against non-NCAA Division III opponents in Central State University, Cincinnati Christian University and Ohio Christian University next weekend.

On Friday, WC fell to a pair of Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) foes on day one of the Bulldogs Classic.

Statistics for the Adrian match, due to technology issues, are not yet available.

Albion held advantages in the majority of team statistical categories including kills (37-22), assists (35-21), aces (13-2) and blocks (4-2). Wilbur dished out 18 assists. Wesco and Meghan Koch combined for 14 kills while Schlensker led the team in digs with 14.