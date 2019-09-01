East Clinton, Blanchester girls run in Ohio Classic

HILLSBORO — A small number of Blanchester and East Clinton girls competed in the Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza here Saturday at Liberty Park.

Carah Antek of East Clinton was the top county runner in the varsity meet. She finished seventh in 25:09. Kenzie Kratzer was the top runner for Blanchester in 34:36.

Molly Seabaugh of EC and Aubrey Stevens of BMS were the top respective runners for their schools in the middle school girls meet.

SUMMARY

Aug 31, 2019

@Liberty Park

Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza

Varsity Girls Results

Team

Western Brown 37 Fairfield 50 Miami Trace 53 Hillsboro 78

Individuals

1, Katy Seas (P) 21:30

7, Carah Antek (EC) 25:09

37, Kenzie Kratzer (BL) 34:36

Junior High Girls Results

Team

Western Brown 26 Hillsboro 53 Chillicothe 107 Miami Trace 109 McClain 115 Fairfield 127

Individuals

1, Hadley Jones (WB) 13:54

11, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 15:18

16, Aubrey Stevens (BL) 15:57

20, Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 16:16

36, Alayna Davenport (BL) 18:07

51, Carolyn Koch (BL) 22:20