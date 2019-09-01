East Clinton, Blanchester girls run in Ohio Classic

HILLSBORO — A small number of Blanchester and East Clinton girls competed in the Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza here Saturday at Liberty Park.
Carah Antek of East Clinton was the top county runner in the varsity meet. She finished seventh in 25:09. Kenzie Kratzer was the top runner for Blanchester in 34:36.
Molly Seabaugh of EC and Aubrey Stevens of BMS were the top respective runners for their schools in the middle school girls meet.
Aug 31, 2019
@Liberty Park
Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza
Varsity Girls Results
Team
Western Brown 37 Fairfield 50 Miami Trace 53 Hillsboro 78
Individuals
1, Katy Seas (P) 21:30
7, Carah Antek (EC) 25:09
37, Kenzie Kratzer (BL) 34:36
Junior High Girls Results
Team
Western Brown 26 Hillsboro 53 Chillicothe 107 Miami Trace 109 McClain 115 Fairfield 127
Individuals
1, Hadley Jones (WB) 13:54
11, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 15:18
16, Aubrey Stevens (BL) 15:57
20, Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 16:16
36, Alayna Davenport (BL) 18:07
51, Carolyn Koch (BL) 22:20