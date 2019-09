BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-7, 25-14 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division play at the BHS gym.

Rianna Mueller led the Ladycats with 11 service points, seven of which were aces.

Sarah Pell and Taylynn Barr had six points and two aces each. Makayla Lanham had five points, four aces and two kills. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had three points, two aces and two kills. Taylor Combs had two points, an ace and three assists.