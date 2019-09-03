McConahay shoots 39 as Astros beat Blue Lions

GREEN TOWNSHIP — In a battle of former South Central Ohio League rivals, East Clinton defeated Washington 185 to 202 Tuesday in non-league boys golf action at Snow Hill Country Club.

Gage McConahay continues to the pace-setter for the Astros with a four-over 39 on the front nine at SHCC.

Lane Baker and Nathan Ellis both had 47s for EC.

Brock Morris had a 47 and was the low scorer for the Blue Lions.

SUMMARY

Sept 3 2019

@Snow Hill Country Club

East Clinton (185) Gage McConahay 39 Quinton Tolle 63 Lane Baker 47 Nathan Ellis 47 Evan Stewart 52 Gavin Dennison 66

Washington (202) Brock Morris 47 Ty Rose 54 Brice Cartwright 52 Drew Ferguson 57 Cameron Johnson 49 Brock Carter 53