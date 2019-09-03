Murphy, ‘Cane lead American going into finale

NEW RICHMOND — With Jack Murphy paving the way, the Wilmington High School boys golf team extended its lead in the SBAAC American Division golf standings.

At Stillmeadow Country Club Tuesday, Murphy shared match medalist honors and the Hurricane won by seven shots over runnerup New Richmond 185 to 192.

Murphy and Jack Beineke of News Richmond both had 39s. Murphy leads Beineke by 10 shots going in to the 18-hole championship round Sept. 9 at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

In the team standings, the WHS boys are 16 strokes up on New Richmond with Batavia 27 shots back.

Clinton-Massie, winners of the last two outings thanks to Gabby Woods who was medalist in both rounds, is now 55 shots back.

For Wilmington, a pair of Bradys — Evans and Leathley — both had 46s.

Dakota Gasaway had a 49 for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

Sept 3 2019

SBAAC American divisional

@Stillmeadow Country Club

Teams

Wilmington (185) Jack Murphy 39 Brandon Conley 55 Brady Evans 46 Joey Bush 56 Brady Leathley 46 Braden Harmeling 54

Batavia (203) Austin Hensley 52 Luke Turner 49 Ethan Bacca 52 Ethan Hensley 50 Josh Berger 54 Ty Shepard 53

Clinton-Massie (207) Michael Moritz 53 Dakota Gasaway 49 Ethan Johnson 50 Nathan Rumbarger 56 Clay Carroll 60 George Chowning 55

Goshen (NA)

New Richmond (192) Beineke 40 Miller 46 Fouss 51 Merz 55 George 62 Schneider 60

Western Brown (204) Tesmer 39 Pinkerton 53 Huddle 56 Bolender 56 Hutson 59 Wright 57