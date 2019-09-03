Clinton-Massie outlasts Wilmington in 5-set thriller

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a 15-7 win in the decisive five set, Clinton-Massie volleyball outlasted Wilmington in an SBAAC American Division barn-burner Tuesday 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 25-17, 15-7 at the Lebanon Road gym.

“All the girls played extremely hard on both sides of the net,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said.

Massie and Wilmington both are 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the American Division.

The Lady Hurricane grabbed the early lead in the first set only to have Clinton-Massie rally for the victory. The Lady Falcons then took the lead in the second set but the Lady Hurricane came back for the victory, Reveal said.

Wilmington took a 2-1 lead before Massie won the final two sets and the match.

“Was a good win for us,” said Reveal. “We did a lot of things right but still need to tweak a few other things and get a stronger serve receive. Too many mental errors. We came out with a slightly different lineup and once we got a little comfortable with things and we are trusting that our defense is where it needs to be, we started playing much better ball.”

For Massie, Kennedy Thompson had five points and 39 set assists. Carly Moritz finished with nine points, eight aces and a team-best 23 digs.

The Lady Falcons finished with 111 digs in the match. Thompson had 22 while Cadin Reveal and Rylee Richardson had 19 each.

Reveal and Delany Miller led CM with 14 kills each. Richardson contributed 12 kills and seven points. Reveal had two blocks at the net and 10 service points.

Hannah Doss had nine points while Miller chipped in with eight.

Wilmington remained unbeaten with a 20-25, 27-25, 25-21 victory in the junior varsity match.