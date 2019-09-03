CNE hands EC first volleyball loss

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton volleyball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 22-25, 14-25, 21-25 Tuesday in an SBAAC National Division match at the EC gym.

The loss is the first of the season for East Clinton, now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the division.

Clermont Northeastern is 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the division.

“CNE came ready to play and made us work for every point,” EC coach Samantha McGraw said. “Our girls just couldn’t find the open spots.”

Libby Evanshine had nine kills to lead the Astros attack while Gracie Boggs finished with four. Gracie Evanshine and Myah Jones had three kills each. Jones finished with six assists and Katrina Bowman had five.