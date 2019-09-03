BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester girls soccer team dropped a non-league match to Eastern Brown 5-0 Tuesday at Barbour Memorial Field.

Despite the loss, coach Kurt Ballinger said Destiny Blankenbeckler played well on defense, consistently breaking up attacks. Lacie Tedrick made several last-man defensive stops and Bri Haun and Lana Roy played strong games, the coach added.

Alyssa Griffith had 10 saves in goal as Blanchester drops to 1-4 on the year.

Eastern led 2-0 at halftime. The Ladycats had a chance late in the half when Becca Kratzer had a one-on-one opportunity but failed to score.

