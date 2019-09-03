Vilvens returns, scores 5 in WHS 9-5 win

WILMINGTON – Brady Vilvens scored five goals in his first game this season as the Wilmington High School boys soccer team defeated Western Brown 9-5 in SBAAC American Division action at Alumni Field.

“Great to have Brady and Takaaki Nishino back in action after missing the first four games of the season,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said.

Wilmington is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the American.

Western Brown, the defending champions, fall to 2-3-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the division.

“The boys played high-tempo right from the start and never let up,” El-Macharrafie said. “Great to get the win against the defending champs.”

Jacob Romer scored the first goal in the second minute with Trevor Billingsley recording the assist. Vilvens picked up his first goal a couple minutes later with Caleb Reed assist.

Western Brown made it 2-1 just moments after the Vilvens goal. Romer scored in the 18th minute and started a four-goal run by the Hurricane who took control of the match. Vilvens scored two goals and Reed added one to put WHS on top 6-1.

Following another Broncos goal, Vilvens tallied two more and Matt Butcher closed out the ‘Cane portion of the scoring early in the second half.

Collin Webber and Braeden Macias played in goal for the Hurricane.

Romer finished with two goals while Reed and Butcher both had a goal. Butcher was credited with two assists. Josh Vaughan also had two assists for Wilmington.