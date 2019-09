NEW RICHMOND – Trevor McGuinness scored a pair of goals and Clinton-Massie defeated New Richmond 2-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at NRHS.

“It was a hard fought game until the end but it showed that our boys have heart and character to battle against anyone,” CM coach Julio Madrigal said. “Luckily for us we put out opportunities away.”

Clinton-Massie is 4-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the American. New Richmond falls to 1-3 in all games and 1-1 in the conference.