NEW RICHMOND – The Clinton-Massie girls soccer team blasted New Richmond 5-1 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division play at NRHS.

The Lady Falcons are 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference. The Lady Lions move to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the American.

“The team put great effort throughout the game and played for each other until the end,” CM coach Logan Madrigal said.

Nora Voisey had a pair of goals in the win while Molly Lynch, Sydney Crowe and Marina Feldhaus had one goal each.