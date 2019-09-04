Quaker men cage Lions in 5-0 win

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team continued a strong start to its season with a decisive road victory over Mount Saint Joseph 5-0 Tuesday evening.

The goals started in the 29th minute for the Fightin’ Quakers with Kevin Kamara assisted by J.C. Brewer from a Zach Burgmeier corner kick. Brewer would join in on another assist with Ian Molfenter in the 31st minute as Elorm Dogbey scored. The Quakers outshot the Lions 14-1 in the first half and held a 5-3 edge in corner kicks.

The Quakers scored again early in the second half thanks to Nati Wallis unassisted effort in the 51st minute. Josh Maurer scored in the 74th minute with an assist from Grant Murray. Kevon Warren capped off the night with a goal in the 89th minute. The Quakers continued their dominance in the second half leading shots 17-3 and corner kicks 4-2.

Felix Maurer is credited with his second shutout of the season.

The Quakers will be back in action at Townsend Field 3 p.m. Friday in the first game of the Kiwanis Classic against Adrian College.

