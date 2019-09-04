Week 2 Preview: Cedarville at East Clinton

• Last week, East Clinton lost to Clinton-Massie and Cedarville was defeated by Mississinawa Valley

East Clinton opens the home portion of its 2019 schedule this week against a former Kenton Trace Conference rival.

The Cedarville Indians visit Lees Creek to meet the Astros.

Cedarville won the 2018 matchup in Greene County, 18-14.

“Cedarville is a base 4-3 team defensively and runs the spread on offense,” EC coach Steven Olds said. “The (quarterback) is big and athletic and the running back is a load.”

No information was available on Cedarville’s game last week against Mississinawa Valley other than the final score, a 24-7 loss by CHS.

The Astros will come in to this week’s game a healthy squad following their season-opening loss to state powerhouse Clinton-Massie.

After a win, staying healthy is a primary checklist item for a team like East Clinton against Clinton-Massie.

The next item on the to-do list for Olds was to make certain his Astros played four quarters against the Falcons, regardless of the score.

“I thought our guys played hard and didn’t quit, which is encouraging,” the first-year head coach said.

East Clinton struggled on offense last week, gaining 13 yards, while surrendering nearly 500 yards to the Falcons.

But the remaining nine teams on the schedule will not offer the same caliber of competition as Clinton-Massie.

Regardless, Olds knows his team has to prepare and play a certain way to come out on top.

“We will need to bring great energy and have a great week of practice to get the result we are looking for,” he said.

East Clinton’s Jared Smith (11) attempts a pass during the game last week against Clinton-Massie. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB1_JaredSmithEC-1.jpg East Clinton’s Jared Smith (11) attempts a pass during the game last week against Clinton-Massie. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com