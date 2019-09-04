Week 2 Preview: Taylor at Blanchester

• Last week, Blanchester lost to Washington Senior and Taylor was defeated by Lawrenceburg (Ind.)

There won’t be many more teams on the Blanchester football team’s schedule that present the problems Washington Senior did last week.

“We were physically overpowered for most the contest on offense,” BHS head coach Jon Mulvihill said. “They were just bigger and more physical than we could handle.”

North Bend Taylor provides the opposition this week for the Wildcats as they open the home portion of the 2019 schedule.

In its opener, Taylor was defeated by perennial Indiana powerhouse Lawrenceburg, 34-0. The Yellow Jackets had negative rushing yards in the game.

“They run a spread (offense),” Mulvihill said. “Their QB is a freshman (Gage Hall) with good size. He runs well and throws the three-step game very well.”

Hall had four interceptions last week. Blanchester’s defense came up with four interceptions — two each by Carter Abbott and Adam Frump.

“Defensively I felt like we played pretty well, all things considered,” the first-year BHS head coach said.

Mulvihill was pleased with the 117 passing yards allowed and no plays of more than 20 yards.

“We knew they were a two-platoon team,” he said of the Blue Lions. “We knew their defense was going to crowd the box and cause us problems. We played hard but had some missed assignments.”

Blanchester turned the ball over five times, a number that needs to be drastically reduced in order to get into the win column this week.

“I’ve preached all season that we take one game at a time,” said Mulvihill. “Taylor is our focus this week. I can’t control what my players think but I can help them focus on our opponent and what they’ll try to do to us.”

Blanchester football players Carter Abbott (19), Shane Garrett (63), Kaleb Goodin (58), Gage Huston (21), Jacob Lanham (60) and Colt Conover (6) during last week’s game against Washington Senior HS. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB1_BlanHuddleAG.jpg Blanchester football players Carter Abbott (19), Shane Garrett (63), Kaleb Goodin (58), Gage Huston (21), Jacob Lanham (60) and Colt Conover (6) during last week’s game against Washington Senior HS. April Garrett | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com