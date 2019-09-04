Week 2 Preview: Wilmington at Miami Trace

Wilmington will hit the road again this week as Miami Trace provides the opposition in a meeting of former South Central Ohio League rivals.

“Trace is much improved and they play hard every down,” WHS coach Scott Killen said of the Panthers. “Right now we are only focused on what we can control and that is playing assignment football and playing with more consistency.”

As a side note to the game Friday, the home bleachers at Tony’s Welding and Fabrication Stadium remain under construction.

And while those bleachers are nearly complete, there is still work that must be done before they can be occupied.

All seating for Friday night’s game will be located on the visitors side of the field. To supplement the existing seating, portable bleachers totaling 650 seats have been secured for use. Home and visitor seating sections will be marked at both the top and bottom of the stands.

The Miami Trace athletic department asks that all be respectful and sit in the designated areas. All parking at the stadium is reserved for those who are handicapped or for those who purchased reserved parking passes.

The public is encouraged to use the existing lots at the new high school as well as those lots at the middle and elementary schools. There are walk paths from the high school lots that will guide the public to the admissions gates. All admission is $5 for Friday night’s contest.

Miami Trace opened its season with a 42-20 win over Circleville. The Panthers put on full display their big-play, fast-strike ability with two touchdowns on their two plays from scrimmage.

Trace also took advantage of Tiger turnovers, scoring on the first play after two Circleville miscues.

In the season opener for WHS, the Spartans ravaged the Hurricane defense for 491 yards. Cade Cradlebaugh was 10-14 passing for 268 yards and three scores. He also had 78 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Dylan Branham was the leading rusher with 101 yards and a TD on six attempts.

Liam Musgrove caught four passes for 105 yards and two TDs.

“We did some good things and we had a lot of missed assignments,” Killen said of the 41-7 loss to Valley View. “Our consistency on third down has to get better.”

Wilmington moved the ball on its opening drive last week with Peyton Hibbard as quarterback but came up short of the end zone. Cameron Coomer took over on the next drive and managed the lone touchdown of the game on a 10 yard run.

“Both of the quarterbacks bring something different but we are still looking for more consistency in practice and in the games,” Killen said. “I am proud of both of them for dealing with the situation the way they have.”

Wilmington captains Chris Custis (8), Cameron Coomer (4) and Conner Mitchell (38) lead the team on to the field last week against Valley View. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB1_CaneLeadersMH.jpg Wilmington captains Chris Custis (8), Cameron Coomer (4) and Conner Mitchell (38) lead the team on to the field last week against Valley View. Mark Huber | News Journal File Peyton Hibbard (11) took the first snap as quarterback last week in Wilmington’s game against Valley View. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB1_PeytonHibbardMH.jpg Peyton Hibbard (11) took the first snap as quarterback last week in Wilmington’s game against Valley View. Mark Huber | News Journal File

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com