It may have appeared seamless, Clinton-Massie’s big win over East Clinton in the 2019 season opener.

But an injury to Garrett Trampler caused a series of unlikely events that caused some adversity for the Falcons.

“This forced us to make several adjustments, both offensively and defensively,” CM coach Dan McSurley said. “Carson Vanhoose replaced Garrett in the backfield and Caden Clutter moved to the safety position. We moved Colton Trampler to linebacker and needed to bring in another defensive lineman Joe Baughman. All the changes happened right away. Carson ended up with over a 100 yards and Caden and Joe played really well. This helps your team build depth and figure things out for the future.”

That future will be this week when Clinton-Massie plays in one of the marque games in the state. The Falcons will travel to Findlay’s Donnell Stadium to meet the Shoremen of Avon Lake High School.

Avon Lake lost to Avon 13-12 in its opener last week.

“Avon Lake is coming off a tough loss and will be hungry for a win,” McSurley said. “They are sound in every phase and aren’t use to playing two divisions down. Big Harbin (computer) points for the winner.

Avon Lake is a Div. II Region 6 team that was 10-2 in 2018. Clinton-Massie is Division IV Region 16. The remainder of Avon Lake’s schedules include one Division I school and seven Division II schools.

Massie had a 486 to 13 advantage over East Clinton in yardage.

Brendan Lamb rushed for 149 yards and six touchdowns on 10 attempts. Robby Frederick had 102 yards on eight tries and Carson Vanhoose gained 100 yards on five carries witth a touchdown.

Carter Frank had the lone sack and Daelin Maple had a fumble recovery.

”All of our seniors are doing a good job leading this team,” McSurley said. “They all have the motivation of getting back to Canton after experiencing it their sophmore year.”

A big step toward that Canton return comes this week against the Shoremen.

“This game is very similar to Steubenville with the exception of being on a neutral field and not getting homered by a West Virgina officiating crew,” McSurley said.

Avon Lake was strong last season but lost a solid group of seniors. Receiver Nate Sikloski is one of the top players on the Avon Lake team.

Running backs Gage Duesler and Sean Summers lead the ground game.

