Ladycats pick up 3-2 win over Lady Tigers

BETHEL — Remaining unbeaten in the SBAAC National Division, the Blanchester tennis team defeated Bethel-Tate 3-2 Wednesday in league play.

The Ladycats are 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the National Division.

Bethel-Tate is 0-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Annie Trovillo at third singles and the first doubles team of Taylor Bradley and Grace Irwin played well, BHS coach Matt Sexton said.

Sexton added first singles standout Kayla Allen was retired from her match after she “overheated” in the second set.

“Luckily I think she’ll be OK, but I pulled her out of the match to be safe,” Sexton said.

SUMMARY

Sept. 4, 2019

@Bethel-Tate Middle School

Blanchester 3, Bethel-Tate 2

Singles

1: Grace White (BT) d. Kayla Allen 3-6, 6-6 retired

2: Abbie Wheeler (BT) d. Maddy Coyle 6-4, 7-6(7)

3: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Makayla Yarger 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin (B) d. Abby Bingamon, Amberlee Gladwell 6-2, 6-0

2: Maggie Caldwell, Carolyn Bockhorst (B) won by forfeit