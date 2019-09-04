McConahay leads Astros over Tigers

GREEN TOWNSHIP – East Clinton defeated McClain by 13 strokes Wednesday in a non-league boys golf match at Snow Hill Country Club.

The Astros had a 187 to 200 advantage over their former South Central Ohio League rival.

Gage McConahay had a 39 on the front nine and was match medalist. Nathan Ellis shot a 46 for EC.

SUMMARY

Sept 4 2019

@Snow Hill Country Club

East Clinton (187) Gage McConahay 39 Lane Baker 50 Quinton Tolle 56 Nathan Ellis 46 Cody Chaney 52 Cooper Rack 59

McClain (200) Trenton Newkirk 47 David Edwards 56 Wes Potts 50 Seth Wise 57 Robbie Wise 59 Canon Spangler 47