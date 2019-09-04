Massie stays unbeaten with 3-2 win over Trace

EBER — In a strong match by both sides, Clinton-Massie outlasted Miami Trace for a 3-2 win Wednesday in non-league tennis action.
The Lady Falcons are 8-0 on the year after the victory over their former South Central Ohio League rivals.
Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan improved their doubles record to 8-0 with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
Nina Lazic is 7-1 following a 6-2, 6-4 win at first singles.
The two Massie losses were both third set tiebreakers by 10-8 scores, CM coach Lynn Deatherage said.
SUMMARY
Sept 4 2019
@Miami Trace High School
Clinton-Massie 3 Miami Trace 2
Singles
1: Nina Lazic defeated Anita Pursell 6-2, 6-4, (now 7-1, 3-1)
2: Raelee Schulz defeated Bayley Thompson 6-3, 6-3
3: Elizabeth Mason was def by Cameron Bucher 6-0, 5-7, 8-10
Doubles
1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated Haiven Pepper, Kyleigh Slone 6-1, 6-2 (now 8-0)
2: Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb were def by Savannah Wisecup, Kenzie Seyfang 6-4, 4-6, 8-10
Exhibition
Sierra Reese, Robyn Birzer were def by Emma Seyfang, Dee Page 3-6, 0-6