Massie stays unbeaten with 3-2 win over Trace

EBER — In a strong match by both sides, Clinton-Massie outlasted Miami Trace for a 3-2 win Wednesday in non-league tennis action.

The Lady Falcons are 8-0 on the year after the victory over their former South Central Ohio League rivals.

Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan improved their doubles record to 8-0 with a 6-1, 6-2 win.

Nina Lazic is 7-1 following a 6-2, 6-4 win at first singles.

The two Massie losses were both third set tiebreakers by 10-8 scores, CM coach Lynn Deatherage said.

SUMMARY

Sept 4 2019

@Miami Trace High School

Clinton-Massie 3 Miami Trace 2

Singles

1: Nina Lazic defeated Anita Pursell 6-2, 6-4, (now 7-1, 3-1)

2: Raelee Schulz defeated Bayley Thompson 6-3, 6-3

3: Elizabeth Mason was def by Cameron Bucher 6-0, 5-7, 8-10

Doubles

1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated Haiven Pepper, Kyleigh Slone 6-1, 6-2 (now 8-0)

2: Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb were def by Savannah Wisecup, Kenzie Seyfang 6-4, 4-6, 8-10

Exhibition

Sierra Reese, Robyn Birzer were def by Emma Seyfang, Dee Page 3-6, 0-6