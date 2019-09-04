Thomas More spoils WC women’s opener 1-0

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – Thomas More scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute and defeated Wilmington College 1-0 in non-conference women’s soccer action Wednesday BB&T Field.

Olivia Nienaber scored at 14:39, the only goal allowed by WC keeper Lauren Galloway. She had five saves.

Wilmington had just three shots while Thomas More managed 14. None of WC’s shot were on goal.

Thomas More had an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.

The match was the first of the season for the Fightin’ Quakers. Thomas More is now 4-0.