Bethel-Tate closes out Blanchester 2-0

BETHEL – The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 2-0 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play at Barbour Memorial Field.

Blanchester drops to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the division. Bethel-Tate is now 2-5 overall and 2-3 in division play.

“Despite the score, I was very proud of our effort today as we put together an entire 80 minutes of high energy play, and we had several girls step up in unfamiliar positions as injuries mounted,” BHS coach Kurt Ballinger said. “Our back line had never lined in that combination together, and (Lacie) Tedrick, (Emma) Winemiller, (Destiny) Blankenbeckler and (Olivia) Potts played as a cohesive unit despite their lack of practice together.”

Alyssa Griffith had two saves in goal in the first half while Daelyn Staehling made her debut in goal and had three saves.

Sam Naylor played well in the midfield for the Ladycats. Rylan Coyle had several chances to score late in the first half.