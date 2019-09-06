Washington beats Massie volleyball in 4

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Unable to bounce back after a slow start, the Clinton-Massie volleyball team was defeated by Washington 11-25, 15-25, 25-23, 17-25 Thursday in non-league play at the Lebanon Road gym.

“Serve receiver is still giving us fits right now,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “I think we are overthinking things and are too worried about making that perfect pass. We just have to go out, have fun and play.”

Massie, 4-3 on the year, had five points, three aces, 10 kills and four solo blocks from Rylee Richardson.

Kennedy Thompson had eight points, 27 set assists and 12 digs. Delany Miller finished with eight points and 10 digs. Courtney Fisher chipped in with three points.

Carly Moritz had two points, eight kills and 14 digs. Cadin Reveal totaled two points, eight kills and 15 digs.