Blanchester JV volleyball wins close one with CNE

OWENSVILLE – The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 25-22, 26-24 Thursday night.

Coach Julie Mulvihill said her squad played well, “attacking the ball on almost every possession.” BHS is 3-1 in the National Division.

Sarah Pell stepped up and had five perfect passes, three digs, three points and a kill. Taylor Combs finished with eight points, two aces, a dig and two kills. Makenna Maddix had seven points and two assists. Rianna Mueller contributed four points, an ace and two digs.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had five points, four digs, a kill and a block. Makayla Lanham had a point, three digs and a kill. Taylynn Barr recorded a point and an assist while Madison Wells came off the injured list and had three digs.