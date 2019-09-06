National leader sweeps 3 from Blanchester

OWENSVILLE — The Blanchester volleyball team was defeated by National Division leader 14-25, 12-25, 10-25 in SBAAC play.

Holly Scott had a dig, six points and four assists. Ally Davis finished with a dig, nine perfect passes, four points and a kill. Caili Baumann had five points, five kills and a block. Madison Creager totaled four perfect passes and a point. Taylor Combs had three points and two assists.

Emma Falgner had a dig and five perfect passes. Ainsley Whitaker had three perfect passes, eight points and a kill. Hailey Mulvihill had a dig, four points, four kills and three blocks. Summer Schutte chipped in with two perfect passes, four points and an assist.