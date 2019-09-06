EC boys top field at Colonial Pines

BETHEL — With Gage McConahay sharing medalist honors, the East Clinton boys golf team walked away with the SBAAC National Division boys golf divisional Thursday at Colonial Pines Golf Course.

McConahay had a 2-over par 36 and the Astros finished with a 169 team total, nine shots better than runnerup Clermont Northeastern.

The Rockets still lead the National Division race by 13 over Georgetown and 33 over East Clinton.

There are 27 holes remaining in the National Division season, including nine at Snow Hill Country Club next week.

Brian Miller had a 40 to lead Blanchester who finished with 197 as a team.

SUMMARY

Sept 5 2019

SBAAC National Division boys

@Colonial Pines Golf Course

2, 653 yards, par 34, front nine

Teams

East Clinton (169) Gage McConahay 36 Quinton Tolle 42 Evan Stewart 47 Cody Chaney 48 Nathan Ellis 44 Lane Baker 49

Clermont Northeastern (178) Fosher Kuntz 44 Jake Ansteatt 45 Austin Yeager 40 Cooper Woolery 54 Joey Shumard 49

Georgetown (186) Kaden Mountain 49 Austin Meranda 43 Robert Aubrey 45 Aaron Teagarden 49 Carson Malott 52 Greg Vaughn 49

Blanchester (197) Brian Miller 40 Logan Heitzman 49 Trenton Czaika 54 Jacob Hamm 57 Bryce Bandow 54 Andrew Osborn 49

Felicity (INC) Samuel Van Huss 68 Nathan Pence 36 Nathan Arthur 67

Bethel-Tate (INC) Nate Keller 62 Xavier Vanchure 55