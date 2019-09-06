Woods leads Lady Falcons to win over Lebanon

LEBANON – Gabby Woods had a 4-under par 32 Thursday as Clinton-Massie easily defeated Lebanon in girls golf action at Harmon Golf Club.

The Lady Falcons had 187 while the Lady Warriors finished with 222.

“The girls played well on a tight course,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “Hopefully we can continue to play well as the regular season ends and the tournament starts.”

In addition to Woods, Taylor Anderson had a 49, Abby Schneider shot 53, Pearl Spurlock had 53, Mackynzi Vonderhaar carded a 58 and Luci Payne shot 62.