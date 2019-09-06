Unbeaten CM tennis keeps rolling along

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – With a 4-1 win over Batavia on Thursday, the Clinton-Massie tennis team improves to 9-0 on the season.

The Lady Falcons win in the SBAAC American Division match puts them at 4-0 in conference play.

“I’m really pleased with the way we are competing,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “Everyone is finishing points and playing well. There’s a friendly competition to see which court can finish first each night, which is really helping with match pacing. When someone is down, there’s a teammate nearby to pick them up. Sportsmanship and friendship is great to see in high school athletics.”

Nina Lazic had a straight set win at first singles and is 8-1 on the year. Elizabeth Mason is 6-1 following her win at third singles.

SUMMARY

Sept 5 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4 Batavia 1

Singles

1: Nina Lazic defeated Elise Neal 6-0, 6-0 (now 8-1, 3-1)

2 Raelee Schulz was defeated by Megan Wallace 6-2, 3-6, 5-10 ( now 7-2, 3-1)

3: Elizabeth Mason defeated Mikayla Rash 6-0, 6-1 (now 6-1, 3-0)

Doubles

1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated Holly Smith, Mia Wright 6-2, 6-1 (now 9-0, 4-0)

2: Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb defeated Chani Shelton, Kennedy Williams 6-1, 6-4 (now 7-2, 4-0)

Exhibition

S: Vanessa Asher defeated Emma Brock 6-0, 6-0

D: Robyn Birzer / Sierra Reese defeated Mikayla Burnham / Mariona Dalmau 8-4