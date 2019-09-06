Week 2: Wilmington 56 Miami Trace 24

EBER – After struggling in the season opener, the Wilmington Hurricane offense was in full stride Friday night in a 56-24 win over Miami Trace.

The battle of long-time South Central Ohio League rivals was played at Tony’s Welding and Fabrication Stadium.

Cameron Coomer had two touchdown passes, a TD run and a TD reception.

Peyton Hibbard threw a pair of touchdowns. Carter Huffman caught a scoring pass from both Coomer and Hibbard.

Malik Scott had two touchdowns, including an 88 yard run. Isaiah Rigling had a pair of touchdowns.

Wilmington improves to 1-1 after losing the season opener last week, 41-7 to Valley View.

On an overcast, mild evening, Wilmington scored on its first possession on a 34-yard run by Scott. Rory Bell’s point after kick gave the Hurricane a 7-0 lead at the 6:32 mark of the first quarter.

The Panthers tied the game on their second possession with a 28-yard pass from Dalton Mayer to Joshua Gilmore. Justin Shoemaker’s extra-point kick put the score at 7-7 with 4:23 remaining in the initial period.

Carter Huffman hauled in a catch and ran 60 yards to pay dirt. Bell’s kick gave the ‘Cane a 14-7 lead with 3:18 to play in the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Cameron Coomer ran for a touchdown of 53 yards. Wilmington went for two points on a pass conversion, which was good, giving the Hurricane a 22-7 lead with 7:56 to play in the first half.

With 4:46 to play in the first half, Miami Trace got on the board again with a 25-yard pass from Mayer to Gilmore. Shoemaker’s kick made it 22-14.

Wilmington had a 80-yard pass play from Coomer to Isaiah Rigling. The extra-point attempt was good, giving the Hurricane a 29-14 lead with 4:29 to play in the first half.

After Miami Trace turned the ball over on downs, Wilmington scored on a 34-yard run by Rigling. The conversion attempt was no good, giving Wilmington a 35-14 lead with 2:08 to play until the intermission.

On their next possession, Miami Trace moved the ball to Wilmington’s 10, but could not capitalize.

Before the end of the half, Wilmington attempted a 50-yard field goal that had the distance, but sailed wide to the left.

Wilmington began the scoring in the third quarter with an 88-yard run by Scott. The Hurricane scored again on a pass from Peyton Hibbard to Coomer. The extra-point kick gave the Hurricane a 49-14 lead.

Wilmington had an interception by Rigling and soon Hibbard connected with Carter Huffman for a touchdown. The extra-point kick gave Wilmington a 56-14 lead at the end of the third quarter and the WHS scoring on the night.

Miami Trace had 304 yards of offense (185 rushing and 119 passing).

Wilmington had 569 yards of offense, split virtually evenly between rushing (285) and passing (284).

Wilmington will play Butler at home next week.

Cameron Coomer had two touchdowns passes, a touchdown run and a touchdown reception Friday night in Wilmington’s 56-24 win over Miami Trace. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB1_CamCoomerMH.jpg Cameron Coomer had two touchdowns passes, a touchdown run and a touchdown reception Friday night in Wilmington’s 56-24 win over Miami Trace. News Journal File

By Chris Hoppes choppes@recordherald.com

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor at the Record Herald in Washington Court House.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor at the Record Herald in Washington Court House.